Man sent to Regina hospital after early morning shooting

Early Monday morning officers say a man approached them saying he’d been shot.
The victim was provided medical attention before being transported to hospital for treatment.
No word on the extent of the man’s injuries.
An investigation is now underway and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
