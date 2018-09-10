Driver seriously injured after car rear-ends school bus in Grand Barachois, N.B.

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Grand Barachois, N.B., on Monday morning.

RCMP say they were called to the accident at around 7:30 a.m. on Route 133.

Police say the car rear-ended the bus, which had two children on board at the time. The school board, District scolaire francophone Sud, said there was also one student waiting for the bus at the time.

She says a woman was driving the car most of which ended up being driven underneath the bus

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The children and the bus driver were not injured.

Katelyn Duff, a nursing student, witnessed the crash and was the first on the scene. She told Global News it was a “terrible accident” and that she stayed with the woman and spoke to her until emergency crews arrived.

“I did not want her to be alone,” Duff said.

The school board said counselling services will be offered to the bus driver and the students.

RCMP closed a section of Route 133 as they investigated.

— With a file from Shelley Steeves