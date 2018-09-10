Halifax police investigating 3rd incident of racist graffiti in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating offensive graffiti that was found spraypainted on a Dartmouth church, and looking into whether it’s connected to other incidents over the weekend.

Police were called just after midnight to the SonLife Community Church on Windmill Road.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating graphic, racist graffiti in Dartmouth

A news release from police describes the graffiti was “offensive in nature” and by daylight, at least one inverted cross could be seen painted on a door.

Investigators are trying to determine if the graffiti is linked to other incidents found at Prince Andrew High School and Sullivan’s Pond over the weekend.

In those cases, photos on social media showed that the graffiti depicted swastikas.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.