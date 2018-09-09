Crime
September 9, 2018 3:05 pm

Halifax police investigating graphic, racist graffiti in Dartmouth

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police covered the graphic and offensive graffiti with purple paint.

Alicia Draus/Global News
A A

Halifax police are investigating two incidents of “graphic and offensive” graffiti in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say that graffiti was found at two locations. The first location, near Sullivan’s Pond, had symbols spray-painted in several places throughout the area.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP arrest 17-year-old in connection to incident of racist graffiti near school

The second location was Prince Andrew High School at 31 Woodlawn Rd., where numerous symbols were spray-painted on the back of the school building.

Photos on social media indicate that the graffiti depicted swastikas, however officials have since covered over the symbols with purple paint.

Police say the graffiti appears to have been done overnight.

WATCH: Graffiti boasting white supremacy scrawled across Halifax wall

Officers are in the early stages of the investigation, and police say members of the Forensic Identification Section are gathering photographic evidence from the scenes.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dartmouth
Dartmouth graffiti
Dartmouth vandalism
Halifax
Halifax crime
Halifax Regional Police
HRP
Swastika

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News