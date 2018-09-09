Halifax police investigating graphic, racist graffiti in Dartmouth
Halifax police are investigating two incidents of “graphic and offensive” graffiti in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say that graffiti was found at two locations. The first location, near Sullivan’s Pond, had symbols spray-painted in several places throughout the area.
The second location was Prince Andrew High School at 31 Woodlawn Rd., where numerous symbols were spray-painted on the back of the school building.
Photos on social media indicate that the graffiti depicted swastikas, however officials have since covered over the symbols with purple paint.
Police say the graffiti appears to have been done overnight.
Officers are in the early stages of the investigation, and police say members of the Forensic Identification Section are gathering photographic evidence from the scenes.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.
