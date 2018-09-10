Environment Canada calling for 5 days of sunshine following rainy start to week in London

Monday’s forecast isn’t perfect, but it’s a lot better than originally expected.

The London area was under a special weather statement that warned the region could be soaked by rain from the remnants of tropical storm Gordon.

The statement was lifted early Monday morning.

READ MORE: Special weather statement issued for London and surrounding region

“Amounts everywhere are less than previously expected and certainly, that is true in London,” said Peter Kimball, meteorologist with Environment Canada. “We’ve already had five millimetres and we probably won’t get a whole lot more than that.”

But Kimball said it’s still going to be a bit of a gloomy day in London.

“In the London area the worst has already passed,” said Kimball.

“We’ll get some more showers during the day Monday. Total precipitation is 10 to 15 millimetres. It’s not going to be a whole lot worse than that,” he said.

The worst of the rain is east of London over the Niagara area where residents could see 20 to 35 millimetres of rain, said Kimball.

WATCH: Tropical Storm Gordon claims it’s first victim as storm moves inland

While the weekend was a lot cooler than the steamy, summer temperatures that followed Labour Day, autumn hasn’t come to the Forest City just yet.

“We have more warm weather in store for Wednesday right through the end of the week into the weekend, probably ending early next week,” said Kimball.

“We have probably five or six days of very warm weather. Certainly much warmer than we’re used to for this time of year.”

READ MORE: Lightning causes majority of 21 new forest fires in Ontario, ministry says

Early next week, London will see another wave of cooler weather, said Kimball.