September 9, 2018 2:30 pm

Police seeking suspect after alleged sexual assault in Yorkville

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Yorkville.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Yorkville.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday just after 1:20 p.m. in the area near Cumberland and Bay streets.

Officers said a woman, 23, was walking in the area when she was approached from behind by a man and sexually assaulted. The woman was able to break free and run for help, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, between five-foot-six and five-foot-nine, with a skinny build and thin beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, baggy pants and a light grey hoodie with the hood over his cap.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

