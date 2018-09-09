Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by streetcar on Queen St. E.
A A
A woman in her 40s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a streetcar in the Riverside neighbourhood Saturday night, police said.
Police responded to a call about a collision at 11:20 p.m. at Queen Street East and Grant Street.
A woman was transported from the scene to the hospital with serious head injuries, police said.
READ MORE: Stabbing on Toronto streetcar leaves man in life-threatening condition
She remains in critical condition. Traffic services are currently investigating.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.