Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by streetcar on Queen St. E.

A woman in her 40s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a streetcar in the Riverside neighbourhood Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to a call about a collision at 11:20 p.m. at Queen Street East and Grant Street.

A woman was transported from the scene to the hospital with serious head injuries, police said.

She remains in critical condition. Traffic services are currently investigating.