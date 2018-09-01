Stabbing on Toronto streetcar leaves man in life-threatening condition

A man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing on a Toronto streetcar early Saturday morning, police say.

Officers said they were called to a streetcar in the area of Spadina Avenue and Sullivan Street with reports of a stabbing around 3:50 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds to the upper torso. The suspect had fled the scene.

Paramedics said they transferred the man to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Officers said he underwent surgery but remains in life-threatening condition.

Police said they are checking TTC surveillance cameras as well as talking to witnesses at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.