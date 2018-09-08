Parkinson Superwalk supports Canadians living with Parkinson’s disease

From coast-to-coast, thousands of Canadians take part in the Parkinson Superwalk each September.

The walk in Halifax was held Saturday and is the largest in Nova Scotia, bringing in about 300 walkers.

READ MORE: Calgary Olympian stands up and paddles to raise funds for MS, Parkinson’s disease

“It does raise funds for people living with Parkinson’s in Nova Scotia but it also heLps us build awareness, it also helps build a community,” said Ryan Underhill with Parkinson Canada Atlantic.

“It’s really important for people to connect, everyone living with Parkinson’s their diagnosis comes with various symptoms and everybody’s unique among that journey.”

WATCH: The power of dance for people with Parkinson’s Disease

This is the fifth year the walk has been held in Halifax, with similar walks taking part in communities across the province this weekend and next.

Over 100,000 Canadians live with Parkinson’s disease and since 1990 more than $38 million has been raised across the country through the walk.