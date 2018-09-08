Junior hockey roundup: Warriors win in OT, Vipers and Vees lose, Rockets fall in OT

To say it’s been a busy week for junior hockey in the Okanagan would be an understatement. Hectic would be more appropriate.

The week began in West Kelowna with new Warriors majority owner Kim Dobranski firing interim head coach Geoff Grimwood on Monday. This came after former head coach and general manager Rylan Ferster announced his resignation on Aug. 21, prompting Dobranski to elevate Grimwood from assistant coach and assistant general manager.

What followed was chaos.

On Tuesday, Dobranski had allegedly hired a new head coach, Jason Beckett, a former WHL defenceman who played in the AHL, IHL and ECHL for several seasons, along with stints overseas in Europe. Beckett had been coaching at the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy in Kelowna.

West Kelowna Warriors owner Kim Dobranski re-instates coach Geoff Grimwood after firing him this week. Here’s what Grimwood had to say. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/wtadABZnzV — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) September 6, 2018

That day, the players left practice. On Wednesday, they went on a players-only hike, which led to the creation of #grimmergate.

On Thursday, Dobranski held a press conference — one that involved new B.C. Hockey League commissioner Chris Hebb and Dobranski taking zero questions from the press. At the end, Grimwood had been reinstated as head coach, with Dobranski stating he had made a mistake in firing him.

“There has been a steep learning curve with a new owner here, but we are putting our efforts behind the West Kelowna Warriors and will support and advise them as they request this season,” Hebb said in a BCHL press release. “This club won a national championship in 2016 and (has) another outstanding recruiting class this season. I fully expect them to again be a strong team in the Interior Division.”

All this came just one day before West Kelowna’s first game of the BCHL 2018-19 regular season. Despite the chaos, on Friday the Warriors skated to a 4-3 overtime win in Trail against the Smoke Eaters. Wyatt Head scored the winner at 2:29 of overtime, while Mason Richey, Mike Hardman and Cody Paivarinta also scored for West Kelowna (1-0-0). Braeden Tuck with two and Hayden Rowan replied for Trail (0-0-1).

The two teams meet again tonight in West Kelowna at 7 p.m.

Your final tonight from the Lodge in Langley. #veesnation pic.twitter.com/mDuQlYzPOQ — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) September 8, 2018

In other BCHL action, the Penticton Vees (0-1-0) lost 5-2 to the host Langley Rivermen (1-0-0). James Miller, who opened the scoring at 32 seconds of the first period, and Luke Loheit, who scored at 5:19 of the second to make it 2-2, replied for Penticton, which doesn’t play again until next weekend.

The Wenatchee Wild spoiled the Vernon Vipers home opener with a 5-3 win over the Snakes. Vernon is on the road tomorrow night 7pm in Merritt. pic.twitter.com/0TKyYmvuDA — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) September 8, 2018

In Vernon, the host Vipers (0-1-0) fell 5-3 to visitors and defending league champions Wenatchee Wild (1-0-0). Connor Marritt and Josh Prokop scored in the first period to stake Vernon to an early 2-0 lead, while Alex Swetlikoff made it 3-2 just 45 seconds into the third. The Wild, though, scored going away, lighting the lamp at 7:09, 10:00 and 12:01 for the win.

The Vipers visit the Merritt Centennials (0-1-0) tonight. The Cents lost 4-2 to the host Salmon Arm Silverbacks (1-0-0).

SILVERBACKS WIN!! 4-2 the score here in Salmon Arm! Full recap to follow! pic.twitter.com/SYyxN9obBv — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) September 8, 2018

Further, the Vipers have new owners, the team announced on Friday.

Purchasing the team from Libby Wray, wife of late owner Duncan Wray, were Tom and John Glen. The purchase price was not announced.

“This club was something my husband was very passionate about, and we wanted to make the right decision going forward,” said Wray. “The Glens will be excellent owners and very committed to the city of Vernon and the legacy which Duncan created. I truly believe the club is in great hands.”

Lastly, in the WHL, the Kelowna Rockets fell 4-3 in overtime to the Kamloops Blazers in pre-season action on Friday night. Dallon Wilton, Erik Gardiner and Nolan Foote scored for the Rockets (0-1-1-1), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 after 40 minutes. Brodi Stuart with two, Connor Zary and Nolan Kneen with the winner replied for Kamloops (2-1-0-0).

The two teams meet again tonight in Kelowna at 7 p.m.