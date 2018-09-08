Canada
September 8, 2018 12:48 pm

Montreal police seek help locating missing elderly mother and son

By Web producer  Global News

Jasmatee Mohan Basdeo (left) and her son, Mahandranauth Basdeo, have been missing since Aug. 31, 2018.

Montreal police handout
A A

Montreal police have requested the public’s help in locating a missing 92-year-old woman and her 72-year-old son.

Police say Jasmatee Mohan Basdeo and her son, Mahandranauth Basdeo, were last seen Aug. 31 around noon leaving a Notre-Dame-de-Grâce bank in a grey Toyota Prius taxi.

READ MORE: Montreal police seek potential witness in case of missing Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Police fear for Mohan Basedo’s health, as she is without her daily medication.

Mohan Basedo is petite, standing four feet 10 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. She has white hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: Lasalle man, 84, reported missing Friday found safe near Quebec City

Her son is five feet six inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montreal’s anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jasmatee Mohan Basdeo
Mahandranauth Basdeo
Missing elderly mother and son
missing mother and son
Missing NDG
Missing Seniors
Montreal missing
Montreal Police
Notre-Dame-de-Grace

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News