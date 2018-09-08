Montreal police seek help locating missing elderly mother and son

Montreal police have requested the public’s help in locating a missing 92-year-old woman and her 72-year-old son.

Police say Jasmatee Mohan Basdeo and her son, Mahandranauth Basdeo, were last seen Aug. 31 around noon leaving a Notre-Dame-de-Grâce bank in a grey Toyota Prius taxi.

Police fear for Mohan Basedo’s health, as she is without her daily medication.

Mohan Basedo is petite, standing four feet 10 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. She has white hair and brown eyes.

Her son is five feet six inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montreal’s anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.