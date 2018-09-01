Family desperately looking for missing 84-year-old Lasalle man

The family of 84-year-old Domenico Rosati is desperately looking for him.

Rosati has been missing since Friday morning after he dropped off one of his grandchildren in front of Lasalle Community Comprehensive High School.

Luca Mascetti says his grandfather has memory issues and takes medication for diabetes, which he believes his grandfather may not have taken.

Rosati drives a blue 2005 Pontiac Pursuit with plate number P55AFF.

Family members say they’ve joined police in their search efforts, combing through the Montreal borough of Lasalle.

Rosati is around five feet seven inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

His first language is Italian, and he speaks very little English or French.

Anyone who sees Rosati is urged to call Montreal police.