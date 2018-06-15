Montreal police seek potential witness in case of missing Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Montreal police say they are seeking a possible witness in the case of a 10-year-old boy missing since March.

Police say they want to talk to a woman who was seen smoking a cigarette in the park where Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen.

Insp. Ian Lafrenière says the woman is not the same as another woman who saw Kouakou shortly before he vanished.

Lafrenière says the witness might be able to describe the situation in the park before Kouakou disappeared.

She was identified in one of the more than 400 tips police have received since Kouakou vanished.

Police say they believe that the Kouakou fell into a river and drowned, but his father has insisted in the past that he was abducted.

Kouakou was last seen in Parc Des Bateliers, which borders the Rivière des Prairies, on March 12 after leaving his home in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough to visit a friend.