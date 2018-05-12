Canada
May 12, 2018 11:13 am
Updated: May 12, 2018 11:15 am

Vigil underway in Montreal to mark 2-month anniversary of Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou’s disappearance

By The Canadian Press

A flyer passed around by people searching for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, March 15, 2018. A vigil was held in Montreal to mark two months since Kouakou's disappearance. Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Dan Spector / Global News
A A

A prayer vigil is taking place in Montreal Saturday to mark the two-month anniversary of the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy.

Family and friends of Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou are gathering in a church basement near his family’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville home at 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou’s father wants Montreal police division dedicated to missing kids searches

Kouakou left his family’s home on March 12 to walk to a friend’s house and hasn’t been seen since.

Earlier this week his family launched a new billboard and leafletting campaign in the hopes of gaining new information.

WATCH: The Search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Police say they believe Kouakou fell into a river and drowned, while his father insists he was abducted.

The family is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who helps to bring the boy home alive.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou
Missing boy
Montreal missing
Montreal Missing Boy
Montreal polic
SPVM

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News