‘We have to keep going’: Search continues for 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

After almost three weeks of looking for 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, friends and family of the missing boy, along with around 200 volunteers, gathered Saturday for another search.

“We still haven’t found Ariel,” said the missing boy’s father, Kouadio Frederic Kouakou. “It’s our battle and we have to keep going until the end — I’m determined to go all the way to the end for this fight.”

Day 19 of the search for missing 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou. Hundreds of volunteers join Ariel’s father to search parks and streets. pic.twitter.com/3C4cGaXtIJ — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) March 31, 2018

Volunteers started their search in Parc des Bateliers, where Ariel was reportedly last seen.

They searched in wooded areas and along the water — on the lookout for any clue that could lead them to the young boy.

“We’ve got to keep looking,” said Onica John.

“It’s going to be three weeks but we can’t give up so soon. If it was my kid, I would want the world to continue searching with me.”

Though Ariel’s family was on hand for the search by the water, the 10-year-old’s father is adamant his son won’t be found there.

He’s still convinced Ariel was kidnapped, and wants police to focus efforts on that theory instead.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou's father says he and his family still strongly believe his son was kidnapped. He says there is not much evidence that Ariel is in the water and would like police to focus more of their efforts on possibility that his son was kidnapped. pic.twitter.com/9NrdsBEfbd — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) March 31, 2018

“I think that something can be done — more can be done,” said Kouakou. “That would be my appeal to the police.”

The Montreal Police continued its efforts to search for Kouakou on Saturday.

Officers were on the ground searching streets and parks.

They also got help from Sûreté du Québec provincial police who deployed a helicopter and flew over the water to look for any sign of the missing boy.

WATCH BELOW: Search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou