Nova Scotia RCMP dog joins search for missing Montreal boy Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Police are continuing the search for a missing 10-year-old Montreal boy with the help of a specially trained dog on loan from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police searching the Rivière-des-Prairies once again for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou. They’ve called in @CanBorder-they’ll bring a special camera normally used during drug searches. It’ll allow them to look under the water. pic.twitter.com/83bUBeHBK7 — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) March 30, 2018

The search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou resumed at about 8 a.m. Friday near the shores of the Rivières des Prairies with the dog that specializes in ice and water searches.

Meanwhile, a boat belonging to Hydro-Quebec is once again cruising along the shores of the river and breaking up the ice.

Montreal police divers have also been searching the river, but it was unclear whether they would be in the water again Friday.

Ariel left his family’s home in the city’s north end on March 12 to visit a friend’s house, and a witness spotted someone matching his description in the park near the river shortly after.

Police believe he most likely fell in the water and drowned.

