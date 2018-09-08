Politics
September 8, 2018 11:53 am

Kim Jong Un ready to visit Russia: Kremlin

By Polina Devitt Reuters

FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he meets with President Donald Trump on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
A A

Kim Jong Un has confirmed his readiness to visit Russia, the RIA news agency quoted speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, as saying after she met the North Korean leader in Pyongyang on Saturday.

WATCH: Kim Jong Un aiming for denuclearization within Trump’s first term, Seoul says

Kim “wants peace,” Matvienko said.

North Korea is in talks with the United States about a step-by-step execution of commitments reached when Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump met at a summit in Singapore in June, another news agency, Interfax, reported, citing Matvienko.

 

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
kim jong un russia visit
Kim Jong-Un
North Korea
North Korea denuclearization
North Korea russia
Valentina Matvienko

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News