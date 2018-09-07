Beiseker RCMP
September 7, 2018

Southern Alberta RCMP looking for missing man with dementia

RCMP are asking residents in southern Alberta to keep an eye out for Jack Doerr. The 64-year-old is missing and has early onset dementia.

RCMP in southern Alberta are looking for a man with early onset dementia whom they say went missing from a supportive living home in Linden, Alta.

Beiseker RCMP said Jack Doerr, 64, was reported missing from the Linden Lodge.

On Friday, police received a report that a man was walking near Range Road 260 and Highway 583. The driver who called police said the man was confused and looking for a ride to Carstairs.

The driver confirmed to police that the man he saw was Doerr.

On Friday afternoon, police said they were conducting a search for Doerr involving Police Dog Services and asked people to avoid the area.

Police said the missing man has grey hair and blue eyes. He is five-foot-eight and weighs 150 pounds.

Doerr wears glasses and was last seen in a black sweater and jeans. He also has a recent cut on his forehead.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-473-6112. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

