Southern Alberta RCMP looking for missing man with dementia

RCMP in southern Alberta are looking for a man with early onset dementia whom they say went missing from a supportive living home in Linden, Alta.

Beiseker RCMP said Jack Doerr, 64, was reported missing from the Linden Lodge.

On Friday, police received a report that a man was walking near Range Road 260 and Highway 583. The driver who called police said the man was confused and looking for a ride to Carstairs.

The driver confirmed to police that the man he saw was Doerr.

On Friday afternoon, police said they were conducting a search for Doerr involving Police Dog Services and asked people to avoid the area.

Police said the missing man has grey hair and blue eyes. He is five-foot-eight and weighs 150 pounds.

Doerr wears glasses and was last seen in a black sweater and jeans. He also has a recent cut on his forehead.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-473-6112. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.