SIU launches probe into Wingham shooting involving OPP officer

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding a shooting in Wingham that took place early Friday morning.

According to the SIU, preliminary information suggests an OPP officer with the Wingham detachment had stopped a vehicle on Whitechurch Street, just after midnight. OPP say the stop was for a traffic violation.

The SIU says a 30-year-old man exited the vehicle. A driver remained inside and fled with the vehicle.

The SIU adds that an interaction between the man and the officer led to the officer discharging his firearm and the man being struck.

According to OPP, two men have since been arrested. The officer and the 30-year-old man were also transported and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A team of seven investigators, two of whom are focused on forensics, have been assigned to the investigation.

One subject officer and four witness officers from the OPP have been designated, along with an additional witness officer from the Wingham Police Service.

No further details have been released, and anyone with information that may help investigators is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with video evidence related to the incident is urged to upload it via the SIU’s website.

Known as Ontario’s police watchdog, the SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.