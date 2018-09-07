B.C. wildfires: Province cancels state of emergency

The state of emergency in British Columbia because of wildfires is now over, the provincial government announced on Friday morning.
The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General said it decided to rescind the order because of cooler weather, progress being made in the fight against wildfires and a reduction in the number of properties under evacuation order. The state of emergency was first declared on Aug. 15 and was extended once.
READ MORE: B.C. extends wildfire state of emergency through Sept. 12
“While the extraordinary powers of the provincial state of emergency are no longer required, the wildfire situation is not over,” the ministry said in a press release. “It is vital that the public remains prepared and follows the continued direction of local governments.”
As of Friday, there are 485 wildfires are burning in B.C., with 19 evacuation orders affecting approximately 1,994 individuals, plus 39 evacuation alerts affecting approximately 4,848 people. To date, more than 1.3 million hectares have been burned in B.C.
The ministry also added that the government can declare a provincial state of emergency at any time as needed.
Quick facts:
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.