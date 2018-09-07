Calgary transit looking for mobile ticketing system

Potential bidders met with Calgary Transit Friday to discuss how a mobile ticketing system could be implemented.

On the city’s website, the Request for Proposal said the goal of Calgary Transit is to improve the range of options users have when it comes to paying on buses and trains.

“[Calgary Transit] is seeking a Mobile Ticketing Solution (MTS) that will allow customers the option of self-service for the provisioning of transit fare products through a mobile application,” a statement on the website read.

READ MORE: No Compass Card, no problem: TransLink launching credit card, mobile wallet tap system Tuesday

Manager of service design for Calgary transit Chris Jordan said convenience, security, and reliability top the city’s list of priorities.

Jordan also said Calgary Transit won’t be looking at apps that are not currently in use.

“One of the critical elements of the request for proposal, and it relates to the reliability of the system, is that it be a proven product and that proponents can demonstrate success with other agencies before,” he said.

READ MORE: Calgary Transit cancels electronic fare system, looks for new tech

The revival of a potential mobile ticketing app comes two years after the city canceled CONNECT, a card-based system that would have allowed Calgarian’s to do away with exact change or cash for bus fares.

The city spent five years working with automation solution firm Schneider Electric testing the CONNECT system but technical issues caused the city to finally cancel the contract.

The next step towards a new mobile fare system is for the city to select a contractor to carry out the project.

Calgary Transit does not have a firm timeline for when the system will be up and running. It’s also unclear how much it will cost.