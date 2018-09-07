Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit probing death of 28-year-old man in Nipissing

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is looking into the death of a 28-year-old man in the Nipissing district.
According to the SIU, shortly after noon on Sept. 2, North Bay OPP received a call from a man who said his friend had fallen while hiking in the Jocko River area and needed medical attention.
The SIU says the first responder was an officer, who began administering first aid to the man.
When EMS and fire department personnel arrived they took over caring for the man.
According to the SIU, a short while later the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.
