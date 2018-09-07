Animal Health week asks pet parents to vaccinate their fur babies

Focusing on your animal’s well-being is a topic that two Winnipeg veterinarians say needs to be discussed more.

This year Animal Health Week is focusing on vaccines and how they can help prevent animal disease.

READ MORE: Why too much water can be toxic for your dehydrated dog

“We do have rabies in the city, although we have pretty good control of it,” said Dr. Jonas Watson, president of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association.

He says that an important reason to vaccinate your pet is to limit the chance of animal-to-human transmission of diseases.

READ MORE: Vet at Winnipeg zoo speaks about events leading to polar bear’s death

“It’s very important that pets and domestic animals be vaccinated so they don’t become a vector for transmission of diseases like rabies to their owners,” Watson said.

Tailoring your pets’ shots to what situation they live in, is a reason to get all your pets vaccinated, whether you live in the city or in the country, the vets said.

The doctors stressed that vaccinating your pet shouldn’t be something that’s debatable.

“Vaccines are really really safe and adverse side effects are very infrequent,” said Watson.

They advise pet owners to talk to their vet and understand what their animal is being vaccinated for.