Waterloo police seek trio in connection to string of thefts

Waterloo police have issued photos of three suspects they are looking to speak with in connection to a series of thefts from cars in Cambridge in August.
Police said the three — two men and a woman — are believed to have entered several cars in the Dellgrove Circle area of Cambridge overnight on Aug. 17.
The suspects made off with wallets, money, tools and other items.
Police said they were likely driving a black SUV.
Police are reminding people of the importance of locking their cars at night and of taking their valuables inside with them.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
