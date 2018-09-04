Woman assaulted near Lincoln Park in Cambridge: police

A woman was walking near Lincoln Park in Cambridge when a man attempted to assault her on Saturday night, Waterloo police said.
The woman was walking near the park on South Street when a man walked up to her from behind and grabbed her.
She was able to escape and the man took off on foot.
Police describe the man as being between 30 and 40 years old and around five-feet-three-inches tall. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black tank top and black pants.
Police are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8639 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
