Teen girl allegedly touched without consent in Victoria Park

Waterloo police are looking for a man who, they say, approached a teen girl and touched her in a sexual manner in Victoria Park in Kitchener.

Police say that the man approached the teen in the park at around 3:45 p.m. last Wednesday.

The man, who was unknown to the girl, started to talk to her before touching her without her consent, police allege.

Police described the man as being East Indian, around 21 years old, between five feet five inches and five feet seven inches tall, with an average to stocky build. He had short dark hair and was wearing a light coloured, athletic t-shirt with dark grey sweatpants that had black specks on them. He was wearing a silver coloured, metal bracelet on his right wrist and had scratches or bug bites on his right wrist.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.