Chihuahua dog rescued after being abandoned at Guelph Lake

A Chihuahua dog was found abandoned at Guelph Lake Conservation Area on the weekend.

The Guelph Humane Society said in a news release on Monday that a conservation officer found the dog in the holding tank of a public washroom on Sunday.

An animal services officer responded to the call and found six-year-old Cleo inside the tank and covered in human urine and feces.

Lisa Veit, the executive director at GHS, said it was disturbing that the Chihuahua could be left abandoned in such alarming and dire circumstances.

“All of us here at GHS, and we expect the entire community, are extremely distressed as to what may have happened to her had she not been discovered and rescued,” Veit said.

The dog was brought to a veterinary clinic for immediate care and assessment.

It’s not known how long the dog was in the holding tank, however the humane society said that her condition suggested she hadn’t eaten for several days.

If anyone has information on the incident, they’re encouraged by the GHS to report it to the Provincial Animal Welfare Service.

Also, donations can be made on the Guelph Humane Society website to support and help with Cleo’s care.