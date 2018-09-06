WRENCH hopes to steer free bikes away from meth addicts this weekend

A local non-profit bike workshop wants Winnipeggers to donate or recycle their unwanted bikes this weekend, rather than leave them out for meth addicts during the city’s semi-annual giveaway weekend.

The WRENCH said it’s no secret the city’s current meth crisis is fostering a spike in bike theft.

“Leaving unwanted bicycles at the curb makes it worse,” the group said in a statement.

The group is instead urging people to take their unwanted bicycles to one of Winnipeg’s 4R Depots to be properly recycled.

READ MORE: Here’s how to prevent your bike from being stolen: Winnipeg bike shop owner

4R Depots are located at Brady Landfill, 1120 Pacific Rd. and at 429 Panet Rd.

The latest Giveaway Weekend runs from Sept. 8-9. People who wish to participate can leave clean, unbroken and unwanted items on the curb on their front street, said the City of Winnipeg.

The items must have a label on it that says FREE and any items that are not taken should be taken from the curb on Sunday evening.

Bargain-hunters are reminded to obey traffic laws, to not trespass on private property and to make sure items are safe before taking them home.

WATCH: Bike theft is not slowing down in Winnipeg