WRENCH hopes to steer free bikes away from meth addicts this weekend

A local non-profit bike workshop wants Winnipeggers to donate or recycle their unwanted bikes this weekend, rather than leave them out for meth addicts during the city’s semi-annual giveaway weekend.
The WRENCH said it’s no secret the city’s current meth crisis is fostering a spike in bike theft.
“Leaving unwanted bicycles at the curb makes it worse,” the group said in a statement.
The group is instead urging people to take their unwanted bicycles to one of Winnipeg’s 4R Depots to be properly recycled.
4R Depots are located at Brady Landfill, 1120 Pacific Rd. and at 429 Panet Rd.
The latest Giveaway Weekend runs from Sept. 8-9. People who wish to participate can leave clean, unbroken and unwanted items on the curb on their front street, said the City of Winnipeg.
The items must have a label on it that says FREE and any items that are not taken should be taken from the curb on Sunday evening.
Bargain-hunters are reminded to obey traffic laws, to not trespass on private property and to make sure items are safe before taking them home.
