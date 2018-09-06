Police investigating cat shooting in Lindsay

Police in Lindsay are investigating the shooting of a cat on Monday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police say a resident on Mary Street West let his cat outside for five to 10 minutes.

But when the cat returned, the owner discovered the pet was bleeding from one of its hind legs.

“The cat was assessed by a veterinarian and it was determined the animal had been shot with a pellet gun,” Sgt. Dave Murtha said.

Murtha says the service has not received any other similar reports of animal cruelty.

“At this time there is no information to suggest there is a threat to other pets in the area,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or call Crime Stoppers.