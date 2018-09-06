Police seek suspect after cash, lottery tickets stolen during break-in at Midhurst gas station

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing cash and lottery tickets from a gas station in Midhurst.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Monday just before 2:30 a.m., officers received a report that the Husky Gas Station on Bayfield Street North had been broken into.

Police say a man was seen throwing a rock at the front door numerous times, smashing the glass.

Once inside, police say the suspect took the till and two full sleeves of lottery tickets.

Police are now searching for a man in his 30s, approximately six feet, weighing around 230 pounds. He was seen wearing a black ski mask, black t-shirt, black shorts with grey trim at the bottom, black shoes and white gardening gloves.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Officers ask anyone with information to call 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).