10 arrested, 80 charges laid in Ontario drug trafficking probe

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Ten people are facing a total of 80 charges after a multi-jurisdictional investigation into drug trafficking in Ontario.

Peel regional police say they worked with 13 other forces on the eight-month-long investigation, which focused on criminal activity in their home region, the Greater Toronto Area and parts of southwestern Ontario.

They say the investigation focused on alleged activities such as drug importation as well as trafficking in drugs and stolen property.

Police say the people arrested had ties to foreign countries including the United States and Pakistan.

They say investigators searched eight properties as part of the investigation and recovered drugs, cash, and cargo stolen from tractor trailers.

The 10 suspects are facing a wide variety of charges including trafficking opioids, trafficking in stolen goods and fraud over $5,000.