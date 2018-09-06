2 teens charged with first-degree murder of man found dead in Calgary: sources

Global News has learned a teenage girl and her boyfriend are charged in the death of a man found dead in Calgary.

The two teens, whose identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Sources confirm the pair was arrested in Halifax where they saw a Justice of the Peace on Wednesday. They were set to be transported to Calgary within aweek.

Police said the 48-year-old man, Jason Greyeyes, was last seen on Aug. 11 in southeast Calgary.

Calgary Police Service (CPS) officers said they found his body in the 21,000 block of Sheriff King Street S.W. on Aug. 26.

Police said the man had mobility issues and often used a cane or walker to get around. He had recently posted online, asking for financial help as he battled a debilitating disease.

CPS declined to comment further.

Halifax Regional Police told Global News its officers assisted CPS detectives, who travelled to Nova Scotia, with the arrest of the teens in Dartmouth on Sept. 4.

A court date has not yet been set for the teens in Calgary.

–With files from Global’s Reid Fiest​