Mustard on pizza? NYC restaurant’s new topping a hit (and miss)

Forget the great pineapple-on-pizza debate, we’ve now moved into condiment territory. The latest proposed topping? Mustard.

A recent tweet by Food Insider has left people both curious and confused — according to the blog, there’s a restaurant in New York City that puts mustard on their pizza.

Yes, instead of sticking to a traditional tomato-based or white sauce, Lions & Tigers & Squares Detroit Pizza has opted for something a lot more yellow.

This pizza uses mustard instead of tomato sauce 😳 pic.twitter.com/XUKKQOBLwM — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) September 4, 2018

Known as Detroit-style pizza (square-shaped, brick cheese and thick crusted), one of the restaurant’s partners Francis Garcia said he first got the idea for mustard-based pizza after picking up some Detroit-style pizza pans and trying the pizza in New Jersey.

“Mustard pizza is actually a Trenton, New Jersey thing,” he said in a video for Food Insider. “It was born in a place called Papa’s Tomato Pies. A guy came in there, he was drunk [and] he was slurring and he was trying to order a mushroom pie.”

Garcia explained the storeowner at that time said, “Mustard pie? Give it to him!”

“They put the mustard on the pie with the tomato sauce and it was a hit.”

Starting with a base of dough and mustard, pizzas are usually topped with corned beef, sauerkraut and cheese — basically a glorified sandwich.

On Twitter, many people had opinions on putting mustard on their pizza.

I'd love to try it. I get barbecue instead of tomato on the base and dip the crust into honey mustard anyway so I give it a go — Jalbeardzi, The Typo Pirate Yaarrrr (@Danzig303) September 4, 2018

In Sicily, this is punishable by stoning. — The Hick Whisperer (@saddydump124) September 5, 2018

open faced Reuben is basically what it is. They are quite good when made correctly. — Paul Fitch (@partypaulfitch) September 6, 2018

I believe it. They look awesome, just more like a sandwich than pizza — Moving Forward, Again. (@cubfansince76) September 6, 2018

This should be illegal — Evie Clark (@LovevieX) September 6, 2018

