Montreal’s ‘pizza war’ appears headed for court battle

It seems the so-called Montreal “pizza war” is heating up, as the owner of Chez Fourna told Global News that his landlord has started legal proceedings to remove him from the Carrefour Alliance Industrielle mall.

Mohammed Eid told Global News he’s been at the same location for nine years and that his lease runs until 2020, but that the Carrefour Alliance Industrielle mall in the Underground City is going to court to force him out of his location.

It seems the Montreal "pizza war" is beginning to boil over… Chez Fourna owner Mohammed Eid told Global News his landlord is going to court to get him removed from his spot. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/bP2Nbzq8hQ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 21, 2018

The mall declined to comment, but in the past has defended its actions to cancel Eid’s lease on the grounds of honest competition and the exclusivity of one of its newer tenants, a Double Pizza franchise.

READ MORE: Food fight ongoing at Montreal underground mall

Eid argues what he serves is menouchi, which is traditional Lebanese breakfast fare.

Chez Fourna's owner is hot over the fact that he's been at his location for nine years, but the Double Pizza in the same food court arrived in 2017. The mall is citing an exclusivity deal Double Pizza has with it concerning the sale of pizza. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/lyHcYZZcMF — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 21, 2018

Since Eid was told the mall was moving to cancel his lease in July, many people have been alerted to the controversy.

READ MORE: Food court fight between two downtown restaurants results in war on pizza

While Global News talked to Eid, a few people — not just customers — voiced their support.

Eid points out that what he serves is a menouchi, which is typical Lebanese breakfast fare that involves bread similar to what you'd find with a gyro, spiced beef and olives. "It isn't pizza," he told me @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/jKWZKKeNMc — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 21, 2018

“It’s a pity that he has to struggle when he’s really just bringing a part of Lebanon to Montreal,” said Connie Cusano, a regular customer. “That’s what Montreal really is.”