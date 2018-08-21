Montreal’s ‘pizza war’ appears headed for court battle

It seems the so-called Montreal “pizza war” is heating up, as the owner of Chez Fourna told Global News that his landlord has started legal proceedings to remove him from the Carrefour Alliance Industrielle mall.
Mohammed Eid told Global News he’s been at the same location for nine years and that his lease runs until 2020, but that the Carrefour Alliance Industrielle mall in the Underground City is going to court to force him out of his location.
The mall declined to comment, but in the past has defended its actions to cancel Eid’s lease on the grounds of honest competition and the exclusivity of one of its newer tenants, a Double Pizza franchise.
Eid argues what he serves is menouchi, which is traditional Lebanese breakfast fare.
Since Eid was told the mall was moving to cancel his lease in July, many people have been alerted to the controversy.
While Global News talked to Eid, a few people — not just customers — voiced their support.
“It’s a pity that he has to struggle when he’s really just bringing a part of Lebanon to Montreal,” said Connie Cusano, a regular customer. “That’s what Montreal really is.”
