‘Hangry’ woman calls police because pizza is late: OPP

The OPP reported a “hangry” woman called in to police because her pizza was taking too much time.

On Monday, around 9 p.m., police say they received a 911 call from a 32-year-old woman who was visiting a restaurant on Elgin, Ont.

Police say she was calling because her pizza was not ready on time.

When police arrived, they found the woman in her car with her son waiting to express her dissatisfaction with the service of the restaurant.

Police then educated her on the proper use of the 911 system.