Chilliwack anti-racism advocate may be deported back to U.K. because of his racist past

A Chilliwack man who garnered international attention for taking a stand against racism is now facing deportation from Canada.

Earlier this summer, Nick Cooper covered up neo-Nazi messaging he found under a bridge.

After painting over the graffiti, he posted photos to Twitter along with the message: “Goodbye racist graffiti, not in my town, thank you.”

Goodbye racist graffiti not in my town thank you pic.twitter.com/mypHDcdI4G — nick (@allmodcons70) August 4, 2018

The tweet quickly went viral and Cooper received messages of support from around the world.

“Someone can sit here and say, ‘I’ve changed, I’ve changed, I’ve changed,’ but I always think actions actually speak louder than words,” he said.

Thirteen years ago, Cooper moved to Canada from the U.K. where he was a member of the neo-Nazi group Combat 18.

Cooper has been upfront about his racist past, saying he wanted to turn his life’s mistakes into a powerful message.

“I didn’t want to lie. I didn’t want to start a new life with a lie. I wanted to be totally honest,” he said.

That honesty could get Cooper deported back to the U.K. after a hearing with the Canada Border Services Agency ruled him inadmissible because of his past.

He’s applied for ministerial relief and temporary residency but the wait has been difficult.

“It’s incredibly stressful just going to get the mail, thinking your whole life could be hanging in the balance on what’s in that mailbox,” he said.

An online petition asking to keep Cooper in Canada has already garnered 500 signatures.

“I think Nick has [more than] proved that he deserves a second chance in Canada,” Cycling4Diversity executive director Anne-Marie Sjoden said.

Cooper says deportation would mean splitting up his family.

It would also keep him from combating hate in his new home.

“We can make Chilliwack an inclusive place for everyone and I would like to be a part of that.”