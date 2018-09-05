Cab fare hike of 23% planned in Peterborough

If you use a cab in Peterborough, you’re going to pay a little more for a ride in the new year.

In a joint submission to the Police Services Board, which regulates cab fares, Call-A-Cab and Capitol Taxi asked for a 23 per cent increase for fares.

It’s the first rate increase in 10 years.

“Over the decade, insurance is up 115 per cent, our insurance rate is up 31.7 per cent from last year to this year. Minimum wage is up. Fuel has skyrocketed,” said Mike Donnelly, owner of Call-A-Cab. “In order to stay in business and for our drivers to make a decent wage, we need that increase — 13 per cent of every fare goes straight to the government in HST.”

With the increase, the cost per kilometre for a cab will go from $2.25 to $2.80.

A 10-kilometre trip will be $32.75 instead of $26.50.

“Drivers are paid 40 per cent commission and holiday on top of that and tips. It makes a difference on the hourly rate when you take 13 per cent off. It’s also not worth it to be a driver when minimum wage is $14,” added Donnelly.

The discussion dominated the Police Services Board meeting on Wednesday night.

“The impact on individuals with low income, below a living wage and for seniors,” said Mark Graham, board member and CEO of the local Canadian Mental Health Association branch. “For a not-for-profit, it’s a significant cost.”

“He can’t get employees now. He needs something to attract people. He needs to pay a decent remuneration to attract drivers,” added Dan McWilliams, board member and city councillor.

Mayor Daryl Bennett, who co-owns Capitol Taxi, declared a pecuniary interest and did not vote on the motion. It was a public meeting, so he stayed but didn’t participate in the discussion.

The motion passed with Graham as the lone dissenting vote.

The rate increase should be in place by Jan. 1, 2019.