Crime
September 5, 2018 6:59 pm
Updated: September 5, 2018 7:22 pm

Bernard Avenue residence in Kelowna site of search warrant

Police from the Okanagan and Abbotsford executed a robbery search warrant on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna on Wednesday.

Three police forces were involved in a Kelowna search warrant on Wednesday.

The takedown occurred in the 1200 block of Bernard Avenue and involved police members from the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit, the RCMP’s South East District Emergency Response Team and major crime detectives from the Abbotsford Police Department.

Kelowna RCMP said they are supporting Abbotsford police in a robbery investigation and said there is no risk to the public.
