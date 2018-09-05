Devil’s Elbow ski resort in Bethany set to close after 54 years

Unless a buyer can be found before the snow flies, there will be no more skiing at Devil’s Elbow resort in Bethany, Ont., this winter.

The resort is closing after 54 years in business but it has been up for sale the last few years without a buyer, prompting the owners to decide to close. Emails to ski club members were distributed Tuesday stating the site could remain open if a buyer comes forward.

The latest announcement has sparked renewed interest in the property which is listed for $2.9 million. The resort is about 30 kilometres southwest of Peterborough.

According to Re/Max real-estate agent David Marsh, there are parties interested in buying the property.

In fact, when CHEX News visited the resort on Wednesday, a man claiming to be from London, England, said he wanted to speak to co-owner and general manager John Holmberg claiming he wanted to buy the place.

He declined an on-camera interview, stating he wanted to wait until a deal was reached.

The Elbow has been a popular destination for skiers for more than a half century.

Recently, hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent on chairlifts and snowmaking machines.

Now, the property, hill and naming rights are listed for just under $3 million.

Some residents in the nearby village of Bethany said they’re upset with the potential closure.

Devil’s Elbow won’t be the first ski hill to close in the area. The Ranch, formerly Ski Bethany went out of business a number of years ago, in part because the snow melted too fast from the west-facing hills.

Calls to Holmberg were not returned.