Wintery weather returns for March break at Devil’s Elbow

With less than a week left until the official start of spring, the Peterborough area got a dose of snow on Tuesday night.

Eight centimetres of new snow fell at Devil’s Elbow Ski Resort in Bethany, Ont., which was good news for operators there.

“It sort of gives everyone some enthusiasm that the snow hasn’t left us yet, that we have a lot of snow to begin with. When they see snow, they come out and winter is still here,” said Craig Kwongsee, assistant ski school director.

The fresh powder was a hit with several kids who were spending a March Break day on the slopes.

According to snow conditions on Devil’s Elbow’s website, the snow base is between 10 and 30 centimetres.

Ten out of 14 runs are open.

“A lot of people aren’t aware but over the cold periods, we make a lot of snow. And if you don’t see snow in the city, we have it here and we are open,” added Kwongsee.