Canada
September 5, 2018 1:19 pm

N.B. RCMP looking for missing Dieppe man

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Charles Arsenault was reported missing on Sept. 4.

Provided/ RCMP
A A

RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for a missing 59-year-old man from Dieppe.

Charles Arsenault was reported missing on Sept. 4. He was last seen the day before near the walking trail on Virginia Avenue at 1 p.m.

RCMP say they and family members are concerned for Arsenault’s well-being.

He is described as being five-foot-10-inches tall, about 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans and sneakers, and is known to ride a bicycle with a red basket on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dieppe NB
missing person
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News