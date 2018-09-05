N.B. RCMP looking for missing Dieppe man

RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for a missing 59-year-old man from Dieppe.
Charles Arsenault was reported missing on Sept. 4. He was last seen the day before near the walking trail on Virginia Avenue at 1 p.m.
RCMP say they and family members are concerned for Arsenault’s well-being.
He is described as being five-foot-10-inches tall, about 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing jeans and sneakers, and is known to ride a bicycle with a red basket on the back.
Anyone with information is asked to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.
