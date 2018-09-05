Traffic
September 5, 2018 11:22 am
Updated: September 5, 2018 12:34 pm

Collision between dump truck and pickup closes County Road 30 in Trent Hills

Greg Davis

A section of County Road 30 in Trent Hills is closed following a reported dump truck rollover.

The OPP have closed a section of County Road 30 in Trent Hills following a collision between a dump truck and a pickup on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near the 11th Line West, just eight kilometres south of the community of Trent River.

The driver of the dump truck was briefly trapped as the vehicle entered the swamp. However, he managed to get out, reports say.

Two people in the pickup were taken to Campbellford Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The Ministry of the Environment has been contacted as the vehicle has spilled diesel fuel.

County Road 30 is closed between 11th Line West and 12th Line West.

— More to come

