Collision between dump truck and pickup closes County Road 30 in Trent Hills

The OPP have closed a section of County Road 30 in Trent Hills following a collision between a dump truck and a pickup on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near the 11th Line West, just eight kilometres south of the community of Trent River.

TRAFFIC: A section of County Road 30 between Havelock and Campbellford is blocked to traffic after a collision between a pickup truck and a dump truck. The dump truck is in the ditch. I'm told two people were transported to hospital in Campbellford. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/Nmnrw7kOnN — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 5, 2018

COLLISION: County Rd 30 between 11th Line and 12th Line #TrentRiver – 2 vehicles blocking the road. #OPP on scene. ^ag — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) September 5, 2018

The driver of the dump truck was briefly trapped as the vehicle entered the swamp. However, he managed to get out, reports say.

Two people in the pickup were taken to Campbellford Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The Ministry of the Environment has been contacted as the vehicle has spilled diesel fuel.

County Road 30 is closed between 11th Line West and 12th Line West.

