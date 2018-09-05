World
Lion jumps into car full of tourists at safari park in Crimea

By Staff The Associated Press

A video released by a safari park in Vilnohirsk, Crimea, showing the moment a lion got into a car with tourists has gone viral.

The footage shows the lion, known as Filya, climbing over tourists and cuddling and licking them.

The incident happened weeks after a woman was hurt by a different lion in the same park.

Taigan Safari Park in Crimea is famous for offering its visitors a close-up view of its lions.

