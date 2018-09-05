Toronto Pearson Airport to hand out $75 invoices to roadside parkers

Toronto Pearson Airport is taking a tough stance on vehicles illegally parked on roads leading to the airport starting on Wednesday.

In a notice posted to their website, Toronto Pearson Airport said they will be issuing mobile payment notices to anyone parked on roads leading into the terminals.

“To curb the practice of roadside parking and keep the roads around the airport safe, Toronto Pearson will begin issuing mobile payment notices on September 5,” the notice said.

The airport said if you’re parked in one of these areas, a photo of your licence plate will be taken and a $75 invoice will eventually be sent by mail to your home.

The hope is that the new policy will encourage drivers to use the two designated cellphone lots. The lots are free, meant for short-term parking and can accommodate a total of 266 vehicles, according to the website.

“The objective of the mobile payment notice program is to encourage use of Toronto Pearson’s free cellphone lots and to discourage the unsafe practice of parking on the roadsides around the terminals,” the notice said.

Those driving into the airport to pick up a passenger will still be able to do so at the designated pickup and drop-off areas.