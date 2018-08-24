Toronto’s Pearson airport expects busiest day on record

Travelling today? So is everyone else. Toronto’s Pearson International Airport says it expects today to break its record for the busiest day of the year.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said an estimated 166,900 passengers will travel through Pearson’s terminals on Friday, Aug. 24.

“This new record represents a continuation of what has already proven to be a busy first half at Toronto Pearson,” the agency stated in a news release.

Officials say traffic is up six per cent compared to the first half of last year, and on average, about 155,000 people are travelling through Pearson each day this summer.

The airport is encouraging passengers to take steps to make their journey run smoothly, including checking in ahead of time and reserving a parking spot.