September 5, 2018 9:25 am

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto’s 68th homicide of 2018

By Web Writer  Global News

According to family, the man who was killed during an altercation with another man is 49 year old Cecil Graham. Graham's sister says he was struggling with mental illness and has been living on the street for a number of years. Jamie Mauracher has more on Toronto's 68th homicide of 2018.

Toronto police say they have arrested a man wanted for murder in connection with 2018’s 68th homicide.

Forty-three-year-old Garfield Chambers from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man on Aug. 24, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Markham Road and Melham Court around 1 p.m. Aug. 24., with reports a man had been stabbed.

Cecil Graham, 49, was pronounced dead on the scene and officers said a suspect had fled.

They appealed to the public for help finding Chambers two days after the incident occurred.

Chambers is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 10 a.m.

