Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto’s 68th homicide of 2018

Toronto police say they have arrested a man wanted for murder in connection with 2018’s 68th homicide.

Forty-three-year-old Garfield Chambers from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man on Aug. 24, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Markham Road and Melham Court around 1 p.m. Aug. 24., with reports a man had been stabbed.

Cecil Graham, 49, was pronounced dead on the scene and officers said a suspect had fled.

They appealed to the public for help finding Chambers two days after the incident occurred.

Chambers is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 10 a.m.