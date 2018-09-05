Police seek help ID’ing shoplifting suspect in July 30 theft

Ottawa police are calling on the public to help them identify a man who they suspect robbed a business in Ottawa’s west end on July 30, saying they’ve hit a dead end in their investigation.

In a news release Wednesday morning, police described the alleged shoplifter has having short hair and a full beard. He was wearing a grey, long-sleeve shirt and was seen carrying a backpack, the statement said.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service declined to provide further information about where the theft took place or what was stolen, saying officers do not want to compromise their investigation by releasing additional details.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.