‘We are not alone’: ovarian cancer survivors walk to spread hope

It’s a life-threatening journey thousands of Canadian women with ovarian cancer take on every year, and this Sunday they won’t be alone.

Ovarian cancer is the most fatal gynecological cancer in the country, according to Ovarian Cancer Canada. Survival rates have not improved in 50 years for this type of cancer because it’s often underfunded, which means research is stalled.

Irene Sawatsky was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer in 2016. She’s one of many people who will be taking part in a national walk of hope on Sept. 9 to raise awareness about the disease and the research that is needed.

“I’m very excited about meeting the people that are coming,” Sawatsky said. “Sometimes you feel very alone in your journey and to see all the women that are survivors and that we are a support for each other.”

“Every day we get up to fight this disease … we are not alone.”

Winnipeg’s walk starts at Rainbow Stage in the heart of Kildonan Park on Sunday. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Participants can embark on a 2.5k or 5k route at 10 a.m.

The Ovarian Cancer Canada event has raised more than $25 million to provide support, increase awareness and fund vital research since 2002. The walk is led by volunteers and takes place in 35 locations across the country.