CAQ dumps candidate Stéphane Laroche after reports of underage drinking in his bar

The Coalition Avenir Québec has dumped candidate Stéphane Laroche after it came to light the business owner allowed minors into his bar and paid women on staff less than their male colleagues.

“The lack of transparency and the lack of respect for pay equity have no place in the CAQ,” the party said in statement.

CAQ Leader François Legault asked Laroche, who was running in the Saint-Jean riding, to withdraw his candidacy on Tuesday following an article published by La Presse Canadienne.

Laroche owns Pub O’Bock, a popular bar in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu that caters to young people.

The Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux has disciplined Laroche at least three times for allowing teenagers under the age of 18 into his bar between 2010-2018.

In 2017, his bar was also found to be in violation of the Pay Equity Act.

— With files from the Canadian Press