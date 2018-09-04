President of the URSU steps down

The University of Regina Students’ Union (URSU) will soon be looking for a new president after Haris Kahn stepped down on Tuesday.

Due to personal/family reasons, Kahn’s departure is in effect immediately. Kahn was elected to the position in the spring, after previously serving as URSU vice president of student affairs.

Current vice president of student affairs, Jermain McKenzie will take over Kahn’s duty as acting president. McKenzie preceded Kahn as URSU president.

URSU would like to thank Kahn for his leadership and contributions to the U of R’s campus community.

A by-election is being held in October to fill the position and other vacancies of the URSU board of directors.

Coincidently, the University of Saskatchewan Students’ Union president, Coden Nikbakht, also resigned for personal reasons Tuesday.